GSMA Outlines New Developments For MWC Shanghai 2019

New Speakers Announced from Alibaba, ATM, China Mobile, General Electric Power, JPMorgan Chase, Lenovo, Qualcomm, Shenzhen Valley Ventures; GSMA Outlines AI Accelerate Programme; Innovation City To Showcase Latest Mobile Technologies.

The GSMA yesterday announced new developments for MWC19 Shanghai, including recently confirmed keynote and 4YFN speakers, Artificial Intelligence Accelerate Programme, leading players showcasing latest mobile technologies at the GSMA Innovation City, Seminars and Forums and newly joined exhibitors, partners and sponsors.

Taking place 26 – 28 June 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), the GSMA expects more than 60,000 professionals from over 110 countries and territories representing a wide range of industry sectors to attend.

“Intelligent Connectivity, encompassing 5G, AI, IoT and Big Data, is paving the way for a new era which is set to impact almost every aspect of our daily lives,” said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd.

Across MWC19 Shanghai, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from leaders who are driving this innovation globally. They will have access to exciting experiences and discussions through the exhibition and specialised programmes such as Artificial Intelligence Accelerate Programme, Digital Leaders, Women4Tech, 4YFN and more. We look forward once again to welcoming the mobile industry to Shanghai.

New Keynote Speakers Confirmed

The GSMA announced additional keynote speakers for the MWC19 Shanghai conference program, including:

Confirmed keynote speakers:

Yang Jie, Executive Director and Chairman, China Mobile

Jing Ulrich, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Asia Pacific, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cristiano Amon, President, Qualcomm

These executives join previously announced speakers including:

Hooi Ling Tan, Co-Founder, Grab Group

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA

Ken Hu, Deputy Chairman, Huawei

Greg Wyler, Chairman, OneWeb

Sigve Brekke, President and CEO, Telenor Group

Xu Ziyang, CEO, ZTE

For more information on the conference, including the agenda and keynote speakers, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/

Headline Speakers at 4 Years From Now (4YFN)

Meet the headline speakers taking part in 4YFN’s start-up focused conference programme:

Cindy Chow, Executive Director, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund

Minjun Liang, Venture Partner, ATM Capital

Michelle Wu, Chief Information Officer, General Electric Power

Janet Tang, Chief Strategy Officer, Lenovo Group

Chad Xu, CEO and Founding Partner, Shenzhen Valley Ventures

4YFN, the GSMA’s start-up program, is extending its investor presence at the event by welcoming on board new Investors Club member Shenzhen Valley Ventures and bringing back long-term partner Cathay Innovation.

Community partners Momentum Works, Tusstar and Chinaccelerator will bring innovative and exciting startups to the exhibition floor and the Discovery Area Stage, while Mobile World Capital will bring a delegation of Spanish startups and Sud de France will sponsor an exclusive VIP reception. A custom working lounge provided by Spaces will be open to all visitors.

For more information about 4YFN, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/experiences/4yfn/.

First Artificial Intelligence Accelerate Programme at MWC Shanghai

New to MWC19 Shanghai, the Artificial Intelligence Accelerate Programme will host a range of activities that bring together stakeholders including policymakers, industry leaders, AI specialists, academia and start-ups, to discuss key policy forumulation, stimulate new innovations and explore how AI can be applied throughout the digital economy.

The program, held from 25-28 June, includes events such as AI in Network Seminar, AI Policy Roundtable, Think AI Summit, AI Trust Panels partnered with Digital Asia Hub – a think tank incubated by Harvard University and a number of workshops.

For details about Artificial Intelligence Accelerate Programme, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/about/get-involved/ai/.

GSMA Innovation City Showcasing Latest Mobile Technologies

Located in Hall N5, the GSMA Innovation City will once again put a spotlight on the latest leading mobile products and solutions and how they are positively impacting society and helping to create a better future.

The City includes interactive demonstrations by new partners China Mobile Migu and Singtel, who join previously announced companies, including BICS, Huawei, myFC and Shanghai Ratta Smart Technology.

The City will also host exhibits from the GSMA’s industry programs including Future Networks, Identity and the Internet of Things.

Demonstrations include how blockchain is helping to monetize the value of IoT data, how drones and unmanned boats are supporting environmental monitoring and how China’s mobile operators are using mobile authentication to help consumers make daily financial transactions.

For more information about the GSMA Innovation City, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/gsma-innovation-city/.

Additional Exhibitors and Sponsors Confirmed for MWC19 Shanghai

Taking center stage in Super Hall N3, leading industry players include China Information and Communication Technologies (CICT), China Mobile, China Telecom, Ericsson, New H3C, Nokia Shanghai Bell and ZTE will feature the application of 5G technology in the intelligent connected era.

Newly confirmed exhibitors and sponsors for MWC19 Shanghai include Ericsson as the “Connectivity Event Theme Sponsor”, new exhibitors Apigate, Gemalto, FIME, Gosuncn Technology, Intracom Telecom, Korea Information and Technology Industry Association (KICTA), Microsoft China, SI-Tech join previously announced companies including Lenovo, Qualcomm, OPPO, Samsung, vivo, among others.

For more information on the exhibition, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/.

DISPLAY CHINA 2019 Co-located For Second Year at MWC19 Shanghai

DISPLAY CHINA will be a concurrent event with MWC19 Shanghai for the second year in Hall E5 at the SNIEC and will promote the latest flexible and HD displays and future innovative applications.

MWC Shanghai attendees holding VIP, Gold, All Exhibition or Press/Analyst passes will have access to Display China 2019.

For more information about Display China, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/display-china/.

GSMA Forums and Seminars

The GSMA will host a range of forums and seminars at MWC19 Shanghai to provide insights and updates on key industry developments.

GSMA Future IoT Convention, sponsored by Nokia Shanghai Bell and Sunsea AIoT

4th 5G Spectrum & Policy Forum, co-hosted by GSA

eSIM Forum, sponsored by Valid

Future Broadband Forum, co-hosted by C114

5G Network Forum

For more information on GSMA Forums and Seminars, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/forums-seminars/.

