Alibaba recorded 863 million annual buyers in China retail marketplaces in Q3 2021

The global annual active consumers across the Alibaba Ecosystem reached approximately 1.24 billion in Q3 2021, with a quarterly net increase of 62 million consumers, and it’s on track to achieve its longer-term target of serving two billion consumers globally.

Alibaba’s Q3 revenue was RMB200,690 million (US$31,147 million), an increase of 29% year-over-year. Excluding the consolidation of Sun Art, its revenue would have grown 16% year-over-year to RMB180,438 million (US$28,004 million).

Aggregate revenue of its international commerce retail and international commerce wholesale was RMB15,092 million (US$2,342 million), an increase of 34% year-over-year. Alibaba cloud computing revenue was RMB20,007 million (US$3,105 million), an increase of 33% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB5,367 million (US$833 million) and net income was RMB3,377 million (US$524 million). Non-GAAP net income was RMB28,524 million (US$4,427 million), a decrease of 39% year-over-year.

Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB1.97 (US$0.31) and diluted earnings per share was RMB0.25 (US$0.04 or HK$0.30). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB11.20 (US$1.74), a decrease of 38% year-over-year and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was RMB1.40 (US$0.22 or HK$1.68), a decrease of 38% year-over-year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB35,830 million (US$5,561 million). Non-GAAP free cash flow was RMB22,239 million (US$3,451 million), a decrease compared to RMB40,540 million in the same quarter of 2020, mainly due to a decrease in profit as a result of our increased investments in key strategic areas.

Tmall Hey Box: Alibaba’s best seller incubator for top brands

Alibaba Retail Business Highlights

Annual active consumers of the Alibaba Ecosystem across the world reached approximately 1.24 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of approximately 62 million from the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

This includes 953 million consumers in China and 285 million consumers overseas, representing a quarterly net increase of 41 million and 20 million, respectively.

For the 12 months ended September 30, 2021, there were approximately 863 million annual active buyers (vs. 867M on Pinduoduo) on Alibaba China retail marketplaces and New Retail businesses, with an increasing percentage of new consumers from lower-tier cities; 240 million on Taobao Deals.

Alibaba only recorded single-digit physical goods GMV year-over-year growth, primarily due to slowing market conditions and more players in the China e-commerce market. By categories, physical goods GMV growth was slower in the apparel and accessories category.

Tmall generated RMB540.3 billion in GMV, excluding unpaid orders, during this year’s Double 11 campaign.

Community Marketplaces business continues to expand coverage into lower-tier cities and grow rapidly, with GMV growing over 150% quarter-over-quarter.

Ele.me continued to invest in user acquisitions and user experience enhancements that resulted in the annual active buyer growth of 28% year-over-year.

In Q3, Alibaba’s e-commerce platform for Southeast Asia Lazada recorded over 82% year-over-year order growth.

Dossier: China E-Commerce