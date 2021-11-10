Tencent highlights for Q3 2021; WeChat MAU over 1.26 billion

The number of monthly active users (MAU) of WeChat grew slightly to 1,262.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, according to Tencent’s quarterly results. Smart device MAU of QQ decreased to 573.7 million.

The number of active Mini Programs increased by over 40% year-on-year as Tencent strengthened its commerce ecosystem and deepened penetration across industries including restaurants, retail, and transportation.

Retailers can leverage the integration of WeCom’s enterprise communication tool with Mini Programs to enable online conversations between their salespeople and customers within their private domain environments.

For QQ, Tencent upgraded interactive technologies to offer richer video experiences. It provided augmented reality (AR) creation tools customized for festivals and landmarks to drive user-generated video creation and sharing, as well as cross-screen interactive AR effects for more entertaining video call experiences.

Music subscriptions increased 38% year-on-year to 71 million, as Tencent Music Entertainment enhanced its music streaming experience to attract more paying users.

Starting from 1 September 2021, Tencent has implemented new measures to fully comply with the latest regulations on restricting minors’ game time in China. Minors accounted for 0.7% of its Domestic Games time spent in September 2021, significantly declining from 6.4% in September 2020.

In terms of its Domestic Games grossing receipts, minors accounted for 1.1% in September 2021, significantly declining from 4.8% in September 2020.

Total revenues were RMB142.4 billion (USD22.0 billion), an increase of 13% over the third quarter of 2020.

