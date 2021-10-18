China online retail sales up 18.5% in Q1-Q3 2021

In the first three quarter, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 31,805.7 billion yuan, up by 16.4 percent year on year, with an average two-year growth of 3.9 percent.

In September, the total retail sales of consumer goods was 3,683.3 billion yuan, up by 4.4 percent year on year, 1.9 percentage points higher than that in August; an average two-year growth of 3.8 percent, 2.3 percentage points higher than that in August; the month-on-month growth was 0.30 percent.

For the first three quarters, the retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas reached 27,588.8 billion yuan, up by 16.5 percent year on year, or an average two-year growth of 3.9 percent; and that in rural areas rose by 15.6 percent year on year to 4,216.9 billion yuan, with an average two-year growth of 3.8 percent.

Grouped by consumption patterns, for the first three quarters, the retail sales of goods were 28,530.7 billion yuan, up by 15.0 percent year on year, or an average two-year growth of 4.5 percent; and the revenue of catering was 3,275.0 billion yuan, up by 29.8 percent year on year, or an average two-year decline of 0.6 percent.

Grouped by categories, the retail sales of “gold, silver, and jewelry”, “sports and recreational articles”, and “cultural and office supplies and other upgraded consumer goods” by enterprises above the designated size went up by 41.6 percent, 28.6 percent, and 21.7 percent year on year respectively.

That of basic goods like beverages, “clothes, shoes, hats, and textiles”, and daily necessities went up by 23.4 percent, 20.6 percent, and 16.0 percent year on year respectively.

The online retail sales of the first three quarters reached 9,187.1 billion yuan, up by 18.5 percent year on year. Specifically, the online retail sales of physical goods totaled 7,504.2 billion yuan, up by 15.2 percent year on year, accounting for 23.6% of the total retail sales of consumer goods.

China online retail market overview 2021

China’s total online retail sales grew 10.9% in 2020

In 2020, China’s total retail sales of consumer goods reached 39,198.1 billion yuan, down by 3.9% over the previous year.

Specifically, the total retail sales of commodities by enterprises above the designated size reached 14,332.3 billion yuan, down by 1.9%.

Analyzed by different areas, the retail sales in urban areas reached 33,911.9 billion yuan, down by 4.0%; and the retail sales in rural areas stood at 5,286.2 billion yuan, down by 3.2%.

Grouped by consumption patterns, the income of catering was 3,952.7 billion yuan, down by 16.6%; and the retail sales of goods were 35,245.3 billion yuan, down by 2.3%. The sales growth of upgraded consumer goods accelerated.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the retail sales of communication equipment, cosmetics, gold, silver and jewelry by enterprises above the designated size grew by 26.0%, 21.2% and 17.3% respectively, or 16.0 percentage points, 7.1 percentage points, and 5.0 percentage points higher than that in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the total retail sales of consumer goods grew by 4.6% year on year, 3.7 percentage points higher than that in the third quarter.

In December, the total retail sales of consumer goods grew by 4.6% year on year, or 1.24% month on month.

In 2020, the online retail sales in China reached 11,760.1 billion yuan, grew by 10.9% year on year.

Specifically, the online retail sales of physical goods were 9,759.0 billion yuan, up by 14.8%, accounting for 24.9% of the total retail sales of consumer goods, or 4.2 percentage points higher than that of last year.

China consumer spending outlook 2024; return to pre-covid19 level in 2021