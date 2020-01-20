China’s per capita disposable income up 5.8% to US$4,488 in 2019

In 2019, the per capita disposable income of Chinese residents was 30,733 yuan (US$4,488), an increase of 8.9% in nominal terms over the same period of last year, and a real increase of 5.8% after deducting price factors, according to National Bureau of Statistics.

The per capita disposable income of urban households was 42,359 yuan (US$6,186), an increase of 7.9%. After deducting the price factor, the actual increase was 5.0%; the per capita disposable income of rural households was 16,021 yuan, an increase of 9.6%; and after deducting the price factor, the actual increase was 6.2%.

In 2019, the median per capita disposable income was 26,523 yuan, up 9.0%, and the median was 86.3% of the average. Among them, the median per capita disposable income of urban households was 39,244 yuan, up 7.8%, 92.6 percent of the average; the median per capita disposable income of rural households was 14,389 yuan, up 10.1 percent, 89.8 percent of the average.

According to the source of income, in 2019, the per capita income of wages and salaries of the whole country was 17,186 yuan (US$2,510), an increase of 8.6%, accounting for 55.9% of the disposable income.

The per capita net business income was 5,247 yuan, an increase of 8.1%, accounting for 17.1 percent of the disposable income; the per capita net property income was 2,619 yuan, an increase of 10.1%, accounting for 8.5 percent of the disposable income; the per capita net transfer income was 5,680 yuan, an increase of 9.9 percent, accounting for 18.5% of the disposable income.

Consumption Expenditure of Households in China in 2019

In 2019, the per capita consumption expenditure of the whole country was 21,559 yuan (US$3,148), a nominal increase of 8.6% over 2018, and a real increase of 5.5% after deducting the price factor.

The per capita consumption expenditure of urban households was 28,063 yuan (US$4,098), an increase of 7.5%, with a real increase of 4.6% after deducting the price factor; the per capita consumption expenditure of rural households was 13,328 yuan (US$1,946), an increase of 9.9%, with a real increase of 6.5% after deducting the price factor.

In 2019, the per capita consumption expenditure of food, tobacco, and alcohol was 6,084 yuan, an increase of 8.0%, accounting for 28.2% of the per capita consumption expenditure; and,

clothing: 1,338 yuan, an increase of 3.8%, accounting for 6.2%

housing 5,055 yuan, an increase of 8.8%, accounting for 23.4%

household goods and services 1,281 yuan, an increase of 4.8%, accounting for 5.9%

transportation and communication 2,862 yuan, an increase of 7.0%, accounting for 13.3%

education, culture and recreation 2,513 yuan, an increase of 12.9%, accounting for 11.7%

health care and medical services 1,902 yuan, an increase of 12.9%, accounting for 8.8%

Consumption of other goods and services reached 524 yuan, an increase of 9.7%, accounting for 2.4% of per capita consumption.

