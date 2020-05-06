China tourism income down 60% during Labor Day holiday 2020

During the five-day Labor Day holiday starting on 1 May, China saw 115 million person-trips from its domestic tourists and realized 47.56 billion yuan (US$6.7 bn) domestic tourism income, according to Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China.

In 2019, China’s tourism income during the Labor Day holiday exceeded 100 billion yuan and the total number of domestic tourist reception was 195 million person-trips. And, the four-day holiday income in 2019 reached 117.67 billion yuan, an increase of 16.1% year on year.

In comparison, the five-day holiday income in 2020 is only 40.4% of that in 2019, and the total number of passengers received is about 59% of that in 2019.

Hubei Province tourism received a total of 7.3586 million person-trips during this holiday, with a total tourism income of 2.453 billion yuan and an average spend of about 333.4 yuan. It will take time for the cultural tourism market in Hubei Province to recover.

Based on data from China OTA Qunar, the top 10 routes of domestic tourism are:

Guangzhou – Chengdu

Shenzhen – Chengdu

Shanghai – Chengdu

Chengdu – Shenzhen

Shenzhen – Shanghai

Shenzhen – Chongqing

Shanghai – Chongqing

Chengdu – Shanghai

Guangzhou – Chongqing

Chongqing – Shanghai

On the platform of qunar.com, the average price of hotels during the Labor Day period this year is only 75% of that of last year. As the inter-provincial group tour has not yet been restored, people travel mainly for the nearby trips.

The average travel time of tourists during the May Day holiday this year is 40.7 hours according to the latest statistics of China Tourism Research Institute. The travel distance is 136.4 kilometers.

The year 2019 registered 6.01 billion domestic tourists person-trips in China, up by 8.4 percent over that of the previous year. The domestic tourism revenue will decrease by 20.6% for the whole year of 2020, with a year-on-year decrease of 1.18 trillion yuan.

