JD.com launched a cross-border B2B platform targeting overseas merchants

JD Worldwide, the international business of JD.com (Jingdong), launched a cross-border B2B platform Joybuy on June 18 2022. Joybuy connects overseas merchants with high-quality Chinese factories through the company’s selected supplier network.

JD’s B2B platform Joybuy will mainly serve overseas buyers including e-commerce marketplace sellers, DTC sellers, and small and medium-sized retailers.

In the past year, JD Logistics has opened new warehouses in countries including Malaysia, the US, Australia, and the Netherlands, bringing the total number of bonded and overseas warehouses to about 80, and its global supply chain network to nearly 230 countries and regions.

Joybuy is now open to more than 110 countries and regions with a focus on Southeast Asian (SEA) and North American markets.

In SEA, JOYBUY has reached cooperation with Flash Express, a one-stop e-commerce service provider to develop the local market. It has also built up a partnership with Ginee, a SEA one-stop solution service provider for online businesses to better serve local buyers.

Joybuy currently supports multiple payment methods across the global, including:

Credit card/ debit card

Paypal

Payoneer

T/T

Giropay

Sofort

EPS

iDeal

Yandex

Banrisul

Bradesco

Banco do Brasil

Itaú

SPEI

Boleto

OXXO

Afterpay

And, it currently supports 12 payment currencies: USD, EUR, RUB, GBP, CAD, CHF, AUD, PLN, MXN, BRL, KRW, JPY.

Joybuy promotes Quality Sellers who are recognized by the platform. There are two types of Quality Sellers: the Black J Seller and the Platinum J Seller.

Black J Seller is a seller who is recognized by the Joybuy platform and is able to provide high-quality services and high-quality products

Platinum J Seller is a seller who is recognized by the Joybuy platform and is able to provide good services and high-quality products

