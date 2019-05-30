Top travel mobile apps in China in 2018

Online penetration in tourism reached 30.2% in December, a slight increase from 27% a year ago. Ctrip ranked top with a penetration of 15.8%, followed by Qunar (11.3%) and Fliggy (4.3%).

Market penetration of online travel was 30.2% in December, an increase of 10.6% year-on-year. Its average DAU was 21.899 million, showing a slight decline compared with that of July.

Ctrip ranked top with a penetration of 15.8%, followed by Qunar (11.3%), Fliggy (4.3%), Mafengwo (1.2%), and Tun...