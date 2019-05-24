Meituan’s annual transacting users grew by 26.4% to 412 million in Q1 2019

Meituan Dianping’s total revenues increased by 70.1% year-over-year to RMB19.2 billion in Q1 2019 from RMB11.3 billion in Q1 2018 and decreased by 3.2% quarter-over-quarter from RMB19.8 billion.

Total gross profit increased by 57.8% year-over-year to RMB5.1 billion from RMB3.2 billion in the same period of 2018, resulting from Meituan’s constant improvement in gross margin of the core businesses, and increased by 13.1% quarter-over-quarter from RMB4.5 billion in the three months ended December 31, 2018, driven primarily by narrowing loss of new businesses.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 19.3% from 25.2% in the same period of 2018 and 22.9% in the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss were RMB458.9 million and RMB1.0 billion, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA turned to be positive, which is an important milestone we have achieved. The adjusted net loss continued to narrow from the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted net loss as a percentage of revenues was negative 5.4%, compared to negative 8.7% in the three months ended March 31, 2018, and negative 9.4% in the three months ended December 31, 2018.

The improvement in adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA was due to the continuous improvement in the operating margin of Meituan’s core businesses as well as its ongoing efforts to streamline the operating losses of new initiatives.

E-Commerce Platform Highlights

Total Gross Transaction Volume (GTV) on Meituan platform grew by 27.9% to RMB138.4 billion from RMB108.2 billion in the same period of 2018.

Annual Transacting Users on the platform in the last 12 months ended March 31, 2019, grew by 26.4% to 411.8 million from 325.8 million in the last twelve months ended March 31, 2018.

The average number of transactions per annual Transacting User on its platform increased to 24.8 transactions in the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, from 20.1 transactions in the twelve months ended March 31, 2018.

Annual Active Merchants on Meituan platform grew by 27.3% to 5.8 million in the 12 months ended March 31, 2019, from 4.5 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2018.

Overall monetization rate increased to 13.9% in the three months ended March 31, 2019, from 10.4% in the same period of 2018.

Food Delivery

GTV of its food delivery business increased by 38.6% to RMB75.6 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2019, from RMB54.5 billion in the same period of 2018.

The number of food delivery orders increased by 35.8% to 1.7 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2019, from 1.2 billion in the same period of 2018. The average value per order of its food delivery business improved by 2.1% year-over-year.

Monetization rate for food delivery increased from 12.9% to 14.2% year-over-year. As a result, revenue from food delivery increased by 51.7% year-over-year to RMB10.7 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2019, from RMB7.1 billion in the same period of 2018.

Gross profit from food delivery increased by 187.9% to RMB1.5 billion in the 3 months ended March 31, 2019, from RMB535.1 million in the same period of 2018, while the gross margin expanded to 14.4% from 7.6%.

In-store, hotel & travel

While GTV of Meituan’s in-store, hotel & travel businesses grew by 15.1% to RMB46.4 billion in the 3 months ended March 31, 2019 from RMB40.3 billion in the same period of 2018, the monetization rate increased to 9.7% from 7.8%, which was primarily due to the increasing contribution of online marketing services revenue.

Revenues from its in-store, hotel & travel businesses increased by 43.2% to RMB4.5 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2019 from RMB3.1 billion in the same period of 2018.

Gross profit from the in-store, hotel & travel businesses increased to RMB4.0 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2019 from RMB2.8 billion in the same period of 2018, while the gross margin expanded to 88.3% from 87.8%.

