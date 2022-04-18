China e-commerce market 2022: top mobile apps and users

The average monthly active users of China's online shopping market exceeded 842 million in 2021, according to data from QuestMobile. Mobile shopping users exceeded 1.112 billion in December 2021.

The top e-commerce apps by MAU are Taobao, Pinduoduo, JD, Taote, and Vipshop.

WeChat Mini Programs have become a key growth driver for some mobile shopping platforms such as Meituan Select, Jingxi (JD), and Hema.

Counting all active users across mobile apps and different mini program platforms, Taobao, Pinduoduo, and JD lead the mobile shopping market. Comparing with a year ago:

Top five mobile shopping segments are comprehensive e-commerce, electronics, secondhand, fresh grocery, and community e-commerce.

Food delivery saw faster growth of 52.7% in 2021 and reached 544 million users.

Grocery e-commerce saw explosive growth in 2020. The number of active users on mobile apps had 15% YoY growth in December 2020 whi...