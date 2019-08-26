WeChat mini-programs can be accessed on Samsung phones outside WeChat

Mini programs competition is heating up with ByteDance building its own ecosystem on its leading apps short-video TikTok and news Toutiao. With Alipay and Baidu following closely, WeChat is stepping up its Mini Program game by going beyond the WeChat interface and partnering with hardware vendors like Samsung.

WeChat and Samsung announced their partnership last week with two additional WeChat Mini Program shortcuts on Samsung smartphones outside the WeChat interface. Users can either swipe right or pull left on the home screen to display the shortcuts to WeChat mini-programs.

Since January of this year, Samsung has already pre-installed this cooperation feature in the S8/S9/S10 series models and Note8 and Note9 series models in China. In the future, Samsung will do so in the flagship Note10 series models and continue to pre-install this function in subsequent new models.

Leading Chinese internet companies are building their own ecosystem with Tencent’s WeChat, Alibaba’s Alipay, and Baidu’s smart program in the leading positions. See the top mini-programs in the first half of 2019 and a quick comparison of WeChat, Alipay, and Baidu.

Is Mini Programs challenging the native mobile apps?

WeChat, widely known in the global media as a super app, covers many aspects and functions beyond instant messaging and social networking. With Mini-Programs launched in early 2017, the imagination of what a mobile user can do on WeChat is infinite.

Can it replace mobile apps?

If a mobile app offers very simple functionality, a WeChat mini program works well as it can be instantly launched. Users don’t have as much hesitation to try a mini-program as they download, register, and try a mobile app. The conversion rate is much higher.

Most mini-programs don’t have complex functionalities due to its light nature. Under the current technology infrastructure, it’s not likely to see very popular mini-programs with complex functions and many features. Businesses should keep this in mind while crafting its platform and acquisition strategies to make their mini-program complement their mobile app in acquisitions.

3 Trends of WeChat Mini-Programs