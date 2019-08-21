China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Technology / Top mini programs in H1 2019; WeChat vs. Alipay vs. Baidu

Top mini programs in H1 2019; WeChat vs. Alipay vs. Baidu

By

WeChat is not the only platform supporting the instant-launch light applications, which is widely known as mini-programs. Leading Chinese internet companies are building their own ecosystem with Tencent's WeChat, Alibaba's Alipay, and Baidu's smart program in the leading positions.

Another league of mini-programs worth mentioning is QuickApp, an application ecosystem launched by the nine major mobile phone vendors in China including Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo, ZTE, Gionee, Lenovo, Meizu, ...

Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.

Sign Up E-Newsletter: CIW Weekly

Sign up to receive weekly email updates on China digital trends and insights.

Bonus: "China Internet Statistics" and "WeChat Mini-Programs" whitepaper. We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously. No spam.