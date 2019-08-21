Top mini programs in H1 2019; WeChat vs. Alipay vs. Baidu

WeChat is not the only platform supporting the instant-launch light applications, which is widely known as mini-programs. Leading Chinese internet companies are building their own ecosystem with Tencent's WeChat, Alibaba's Alipay, and Baidu's smart program in the leading positions.

Another league of mini-programs worth mentioning is QuickApp, an application ecosystem launched by the nine major mobile phone vendors in China including Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo, ZTE, Gionee, Lenovo, Meizu, ...