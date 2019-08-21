Top mini programs in H1 2019; WeChat vs. Alipay vs. Baidu

WeChat is not the only platform supporting the instant-launch light applications, which is widely known as mini-programs. Leading Chinese internet companies are building their own ecosystem with Tencent's WeChat, Alibaba's Alipay, and Baidu's smart program in the leading positions.
Another league of mini-programs worth mentioning is QuickApp, an application ecosystem launched by the nine major mobile phone vendors in China including Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo, ZTE, Gionee, Lenovo, Meizu, ...
Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.