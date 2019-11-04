China telecom market in Q3 2019; internet TV users exceeded 292 million

In the first three quarters of 2019, the total number of mobile phone users of the three telecommunications companies in China, including China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom, reached 1.598 billion, an increase of 3.3% according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China.

Among them, the number of 4G users was 1.264 billion, accounting for 79.1% of all mobile phone users, 4.7 percentage points higher than the end of the previous year.

The total number of mobile communication base stations reached 8.08 million, of which the total number of 4G base stations was 5.19 million, accounting for 64.2%.

By the end of September, the total number of fixed Internet broadband access users of the three telecommunications companies reached 450 million, a net increase of 42.48 million compared with the end of the previous year.

The number of fixed broadband Internet access users with a receiving rate of 100 Mbps and above reached 362 million, accounting for 80.5% of the total number of users, 10.2 percentage points higher than the end of the previous year.

The fixed Internet broadband access users with an access rate of more than 1000M nationwide reached 580,000 households.

Related: China overtook the U.S. as the largest smart speaker market in 2019

As of the end of September, the total number of IPTV (Internet TV) users reached 292 million, a net increase of 37.04 million compared with the end of the previous year.

The three telecom companies have developed 1,204 million mobile Internet users, and the penetration rate for mobile phone users is 81.6%. Click To Tweet

In the first three quarters, the length of outgoing calls for mobile phones was 180.5 billion minutes, down 6.4% year-on-year. The decline was 1 percentage point higher than the end of the previous year, but narrowed by 0.4 percentage points from the first half of the year.

The call duration of fixed-line calls was 91.7 billion minutes. It was down 19.3% year-on-year.

Mobile SMS traffic and revenue both continued to grow. Driven by the popularity of services such as service login and identity authentication, the business volume and revenue of SMS services have kept growing.

In the first three quarters, China’s mobile SMS business volume increased by 40.8% year-on-year, and the mobile SMS business revenue reached 29.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.6%.

Pricing and practical features top factors for China smart device users’ purchase