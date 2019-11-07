China online travel booking users reached 146 million in Jun 2019

China Internet Watch

The total number of online travel agency (OTA) users in China reached 145.6 million in June 2019, according to data from Fastdata.

Tier-2 cities in total saw the most number of OTA users (56.68 million) in June 2019, followed by tier-3 group and tier-1.

Lower-tier cities experienced faster growth in OTA users. Tier-4 had an increase of OTA users of 78.3% YoY, followed by tier-3.

The top OTA platforms by the total number of monthly active u...

