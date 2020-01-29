Acquire, convert, and retain customers through WeChat Ads + WeChat Work

WeChat Advertising provides advertisers with a customer acquisition solution integrating WeChat Advertising with WeChat Work.

It connects the advertisers’ accounts with their WeChat Work (enterprise version of WeChat) accounts in order to better reach out to target groups and to increase customer management efficiency. This, in turn, can help improve customer services and conversion rates.

Making the connecting more efficient

The customer acquisition solution combining WeChat Advertising with WeChat Work can provide advertisers with tools for building landing pages, automatic deployment of multiple customer services and smart optimization.

These tools allow advertisers to acquire customers in a new way and significantly simplify the process of customer reach-out and acquisition. With these tools, advertisers can manage their traffic volume at a more granular level and maximize customer value.

Tools for Building Landing Pages

In order to help advertisers achieve high efficiency in reaching out and acquiring customers, new follow-widgets and pages for WeChat Work are added to the native promotion pages and landing pages.

In this way, WeChat users can quickly and easily follow the advertisers’ WeChat Work account. Advertisers can quickly achieve conversion and track their landing pages on WeChat Work based on the characteristics of the sector they are in.

Advertisers can monitor the number of their followers on their Tencent Ads back-end dashboard or WeChat Work in the process of advertising campaigns.

Automatic Deployment of Multiple Customer Service Staffs

This solution provides advertisers with the ability to automatically deploy customer service staff in order to make their services more efficient.

Advertisers can authorize WeChat Work via the Tool Box in the back-end. After authorization, they can add departments or employees within their organization to create customer service groups.

In the process of advertisement deployment, unique QR codes will be generated automatically for each customer service group. When the user scans the QR code, the system will automatically deploy a customer service staff within the group. The user can then enjoy 1-1 service after adding the operator as a friend on their WeChat.

Smart Optimization

With the new solution and oCPM bidding, it can help to optimize the “Follow WeChat Work customer service account” process, and in turn, can improve the conversion rates for customer acquisition.

Advertisers can rate the process and identify target groups that are more likely to follow, then optimize their advertisements with better conversions.

The new solution makes the process of customer acquisition significantly shorter and improves the conversion rate, allowing them to effectively lower the costs of customer acquisition.

In the meanwhile, the new process fully leverages on the connection between advertisers and users to build a direct communication channel between users and customer service operators. This can allow advertisers to offer users efficient, high-quality, and real-time services.

In addition, advertisers can achieve high-conversion and retain target users in their WeChat Work. These users can be reached and engaged again through WeChat Moments (WeChat’s social networking section) and community management (WeChat Group) in order to maximize their user value.

Currently, this solution supports an omnichannel deployment through WeChat Moments Ads, Official Account Ad, and Mini Program Ads.

Thanks to the 1.15 billion users, the highly efficient smart deployment technology, and the targeted reach ability, advertisers can retain users in their WeChat Work in a highly efficient way. They can then provide these users with more personalized professional service, increase the user value, and achieve business growth.

Helping eCommerce to Capture Long-term Value

With the increasing cost of traffic, the marketing-to-sales eCommerce business model starts to encounter its bottleneck. The difficulty to retain users, together with the long sales cycle for high premium products makes it very difficult to guide users with high-quality products and services in the long term.

Therefore, the operational advantage of being able to constantly increase user value proves to be of great value.

With the new process, users can follow the advertisers’ WeChat Work account and interact directly with customer service staff after seeing the ad, allowing higher effective and real-time services.

At the same time, advertisers can also introduce their products and content directly to users and keep them engaged. Combining with e-commerce promotions such as Double Eleven, advertisers can keep the push marketing content effective.

In addition, thanks to WeChat Work accounts’ ability to post on WeChat Moments, advertisers can timely update users on their products, professional knowledge, and maintain customer relationships in a non-intrusive way.

Targeting users with a certain level of knowledge on the products, advertisers can manage the community through groups in WeChat Work too.

In this way they can efficiently reach out to their customers afterward and provide them with more professional and customized services, therefore improving user engagement and increase their re-purchasing frequency.

Combining with the ability to connect to WeChat mini-programs, advertisers can integrate the online shopping function of the mini-programs into their WeChat Work, providing multiple service windows to customers.

A fashion brand ALFA has successfully reduced the time from acquisition to conversion and its user acquisition cost by 50% with the help of the new WeChat Advertising + WeChat Work solution.

At the same time, their operation efficiency increases significantly thanks to the integration of WeChat Moments and various promotional campaigns in WeChat community. Users in the WeChat groups are highly engaged and frequently re-purchase.

Helping the Travel Sector by Converting Target customers Online

Travel related products usually feature high price and long decision process. Its target customers have high conversion barriers and diverse needs. In order to boost conversion, advertisers from the travel sectors usually need 1-on-1 real-time communication to fulfill the customer’s different needs.

In the future, by converting offline customers online and integrating operation and management online, the travel sector can effectively benefit from this new solution.

In the new process, advertisers from the travel sector can exhibit their brands and promote their products on their native promotion page, in order to attract target customers and retain them on their WeChat Work accounts.

At the same time, with the personalized welcome display, advertisers can send useful content such as product information to their new users in a faster manner, encouraging better user engagement.

WeChat Work provides advertisers with a more convenient online communication tool, enabling real-time communication, and facilitating the delivery of personalized services.

Corporate images are clearer on the WeChat official account, effectively building trust and awareness of the brand. At the same time, advertisers can manage users based on various tags such as destination, travel time and wiliness, and provide users with more customized services.

They can also roll out different promotional information in the WeChat groups and constantly reach out and convert users, allowing a more granular service.

Yunnan Kunming Travel Agency, focusing on Leisure Family Trip, has significantly shortened leads engagement time and reduced their costs with the help of the new process and oCPM model.

Within the trial period, the cost of acquiring a new follower for WeChat Work is near the cost of their mature conversion funnels. In addition, it has profiled their users using tags and promoted limited time offers, group purchase offers in their WeChat groups in order to guide users and achieve better conversions.

With the help of WeChat group promotions, the deposit conversion rate increase by 60%.

The integration between WeChat Advertising and WeChat Work effectively could meet various advertisers’ needs, helping them shorten the acquisition path, reach out, and convert targeted audiences.

WeChat Work allows advertisers to get closer to their users and lower the conversion barrier. At the same time, WeChat Advertising helps advertisers to reach out, convert, and retain target users in multiple ways.