China social app Momo MAU reached 114.5 million in 2019

Monthly active users of Momo, China’s social media and dating platform, reached 114.5 million in December 2019, compared to 113.3 million in December 2018.

Total paying users of Momo’s live streaming service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 4.5 million paying users of Tantan, were 13.8 million for Q4 2019, compared to 13.0 million for Q4 2018, which included 3.9 million paying users of Tantan.

Momo Highlights for Q4 2019

Net revenues increased by 22% year over year to RMB4,687.9 million (US$673.4 million)

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. increased to RMB1,055.9 million (US$151.7 million) from RMB660.8 million in Q4 2018.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo increased to RMB1,252.5 million (US$179.9 million), from RMB887.4 million in Q4 2018.

Diluted net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) was RMB4.74 (US$0.68), compared to RMB3.04 in Q4 2018.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was RMB5.61 (US$0.81), compared to RMB4.05 in Q4 2018.

Momo Highlights for Full Year 2019

Net revenues increased 27% year over year to RMB17,015.1 million (US$2,444.1 million) for the full year of 2019.

Net income attributable to Momo was RMB2,970.9 million (US$426.7 million), compared with RMB2,815.8 million for 2018.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo was RMB4,493.3 million (US$645.4 million), compared with RMB3,462.1 million for 2018.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB13.52 (US$1.94), compared with RMB13.18 for 2018.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was RMB20.26 (US$2.91), compared with RMB16.17 for 2018

