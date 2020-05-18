Chinese search engine Sogou reported $31.6 million loss in Q1 2020

Sogou (NYSE: SOGO), China’s second-largest search engine, reported total revenues of $257.3 million, a 2% increase year-over-year, or a 5% increase in RMB terms according to its unaudited financial results.

Sogou’s search-related revenues were $237.6 million, a 1% increase year-over-year. The auction-based pay-per-click services continued to increase year-over-year, accounting for 91.0% of search and search-related revenues, compared to 87.2% in the corresponding period in 2019.

Other revenues were $19.7 million, a 6% increase year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to increased revenues from sales of smart hardware products.

Net loss attributable to Sogou Inc. was $31.6 million, compared to a net loss of $3.9 million in Q1 2019. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sogou Inc. was $31.1 million, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million in the corresponding period in 2019.

Sogou Mobile Keyboard had 482 million DAUs (daily average users), up 9% year-over-year. As China’s largest voice recognition app, it processed up to 1.4 billion daily voice requests.

Sogou released its Sogou Mobile Keyboard 10.8 in April 2020, the latest version of the Sogou Mobile Keyboard. Powered by its AI technologies, the latest upgrade features new multilingual voice-based transcription and translation services, supports language input in four more languages, and offers improved accuracy rates for voice inputs.

For the second quarter of 2020, Sogou expects total revenues to be in the range of $260 million to $280 million, representing a decrease of 8% to 14% year-over-year, or a decrease of 4% to 11% year-over-year in RMB terms.

China’s mobile search market overview 2020