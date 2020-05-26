Chinese public-listed internet companies: U.S. vs. HK

Hong Kong lists 23% of Chinese public internet companies, accounting for 52.5% of their total market value while the United States lists 40% accounting for 42% of total market value. Nearly one-third of these companies are headquartered in Beijing.

As of December 2019, the total market value of Chinese public-listed Internet enterprises totaled 11.12 trillion yuan (US$1.57 trillion), an increase of 40.8% over the end of 2018.

The total market value of Internet enterprises listed in Ho...