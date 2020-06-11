China mobile internet users reached 1.16 bn in Apr 2020, total time spend up 13%

The number of active mobile internet users in April 2020 reached 1.16 billion in China, an increase of 1.75% YoY. The average monthly time spent on mobile internet was 144.8 hours, up 13% YoY. And, China mobile internet users opened on average 23.7 apps in April 2020.

Lower-tier Chinese cities (tier-4 and lower) saw the largest growth of 21.7% in active mobile devices in Q1 2020. More users in the above 40 years old age group (14% growth) were observed.

