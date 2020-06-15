China express delivery business volume up 41% in May 2020

In May 2020, the business volume of China's express delivery service completed 7.38 billion pieces, a year-on-year increase of 41.1%; the corresponding business revenues totaled 77.19 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 24.9%.

The business volume of the express delivery services in China has accumulated 26.41 billion pieces in the first five months of 2020, up 18.4% year-on-year, according to the data released by the State Post Office.

The business revenues have totaled 302.68 bil...