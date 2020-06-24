Popular mobile shopping apps for women in China

Mogujie is a very popular mobile shopping app among women in China with 2.43 million active users in March 2020 while Jumei app has 1.16 million MAU.

For those not familiar with these apps. Here is a quick introduction.

Mogujie (MOGU INC) is a social media and e-commerce platform specializing in fashion content, products, and services. Headquartered in Hangzhou, China, Mogu was founded in 2011 by former Alibaba engineer Chen Qi, along with Xue Yuqiang and Wei Yibo.

is an online cosmetic shopping platform focused on make-up and skin-care brands Meilishuo is a Pinterest-like website that enables women to find personalized clothing and skincare products.

is a Pinterest-like website that enables women to find personalized clothing and skincare products. Youzijie is a technology company focused on mini programs for retail and e-commerce

Check out the different female age groups below for their favorite mobile shopping platforms:

Pinduoduo made it to the top 5 across three out of the four age groups while Tmall made to two.

Top mobile shopping platforms in China: Taobao, Pinduoduo, JD