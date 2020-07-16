China’s GDP grew at 3.2% in Q2 2020

China’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter declined by 6.8% year on year and grew by 3.2% in the second quarter of 2020 according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics. The GDP in Q2 grew by 11.5% quarter on quarter.

China’s GDP reached 45,661.4 billion yuan in the first half of 2020, a year-on-year decline of 1.6% at comparable prices.

The value-added of the primary industry was 2,605.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year growth of 0.9 percent; that of the secondary industry was 17,275.9 billion yuan, down by 1.9 percent; and that of the tertiary industry was 25,780.2 billion yuan, down by 1.6 percent.

Agricultural Production

In H1 of 2020, the value-added of agriculture (crop farming) grew by 3.8% year on year, 0.3 percentage point higher than that in the first quarter; specifically, the figure grew by 3.9% in the second quarter, 0.4 percentage point higher than the growth in the first quarter.

The overall output of summer grain was 142.81 million tons, an increase of 1.21 million tons over that of the previous year, up by 0.9%. The structure of crop farming was further optimized, as the sown area for cash crops such as rapeseed increased.

In H1, the output of milk grew by 7.9% year on year and that of eggs grew by 7.1%. The output of pork, beef, mutton, and poultry fell by 10.8%, the decrease of which narrowed by 8.7 percentage points compared with that of the first quarter.

Specifically, the output of poultry increased by 6.8%, up by 5.7 percentage points; that of mutton, beef and pork dropped by 2.5%, 3.4%, and 19.1% respectively, the decrease of which narrowed by 5.2 percentage points, 3.0 percentage points, and 10.0 percentage points respectively.

The pig production capacity continued to recover. By the end of the second quarter, 339.96 million pigs were registered in stock, an increase of 5.8% over that by the end of the first quarter, among which 36.29 million were breeding sows, up by 5.4% year on year, an increase of 7.3% over that by the end of the first quarter.

Industrial Production and High-tech Manufacturing

In H1, the total value added of the industrial enterprises above the designated size declined by 1.3% year on year, 7.1 percentage points slower than the decline of the first quarter; specifically, the figure grew by 4.4% in the second quarter and declined by 8.4% in the first quarter.

In June, the total value added of the industrial enterprises above the designated size grew by 4.8% year on year, 0.4 percentage point faster than that of May, growing for the third month in a row, or up by 1.3 percent month on month.

An analysis by types of ownership showed that the value-added of the state holding enterprises went down by 1.5% year on year; that of share-holding enterprises down by 0.8 percent; enterprises funded by foreign investors or investors from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan down by 3.4 percent; and private enterprises down by 0.1%.

In terms of sectors, the value-added of the mining went down by 1.1%, the manufacturing down by 1.4% and the production and supply of electricity, thermal power, gas and water declined by 0.9%, 0.6 percentage point, 8.8 percentage points, and 4.3 percentage points slower than the decline of the first quarter respectively.

The value-added of high-tech manufacturing and equipment manufacturing grew by 4.5% and 0.4% respectively In H1; specifically, the figures went up by 10.0% and 9.7% respectively in June.

The output of some engineering machinery and new products witnessed fast growth. In H1, the production of excavators and shoveling machinery, integrated circuits, industrial robots, and trucks grew by 16.7%, 16.4%, 10.3%, and 8.4% year on year respectively.

In the first five months of 2020, the total profits made by industrial enterprises above the designated size totaled 1,843.5 billion yuan, down by 19.3% year on year, the decline of which continued to narrow.

Specifically, the figure went up by 6.0% year on year in May, while that in April went down by 4.3%. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index stood at 50.9% in June, 0.3 percentage point higher than that of the previous month, staying above the threshold for the fourth consecutive month.

Service Sector

In H1, the total value added of the tertiary industry dropped year on year, 3.6 percentage points less than the decline of the first quarter; specifically, the figure grew by 1.9% in the second quarter and dropped by 5.2% in the first quarter.

By sectors, the value-added of information transmission, software and information technology and that of financial services grew by 14.5% and 6.6% respectively; wholesale and retail trades, accommodation and catering declined by 8.1% and 26.8% respectively, 9.7 percentage points and 8.5 percentage points slower than the decline in the first quarter.

In H1 of 2020, the Index of Services Production decreased by 6.1% year on year, 5.6 percentage points slower than the decline of the first quarter; specifically, the figure in June grew by 2.3%, 1.3 percentage points higher than that in May.

In the first five months, business revenue of service enterprises above the designated size dropped by 6.4%, the decline of which narrowed by 2.2 percentage points compared with that in the first four months; specifically, that of information transmission, software, and information technology services grew by 8.4%.

In June, the Business Activity Index for services was 53.4%, 1.1 percentage points higher than that in May.

Specifically, the Business Activity Index for railway transportation, road transportation, air transportation, postal services, telecommunication, broadcast, television satellite transmission services, internet, software and information services, monetary and financial services, capital market services, and insurance stood at 55.0% and above.

In terms of market expectations, the Business Activity Expectation Index for services was 59.0%.

Investment

In H1, the investment in fixed assets (excluding rural households) reached 28,160.3 billion yuan, down by 3.1% year on year, the decline of which narrowed by 3.2 percentage points compared with that in the first five months, or 13.0 percentage points compared with that in the first quarter.

Specifically, the investment in infrastructure was down by 2.7% and that in manufacturing down by 11.7%, the decline of which narrowed by 17.0 percentage points and 13.5 percentage points respectively compared with that in the first quarter; real estate development went up by 1.9% and down by 7.7% in the first quarter.

The floor space of commercial buildings sold reached 694.04 million square meters, down by 8.4%, and the total sales of commercial buildings were 6,689.5 billion yuan, down by 5.4%, 17.9 percentage points, and 19.3 percentage points slower than the decline in the first quarter respectively.

By industries, the investment in the primary industry grew by 3.8% despite a decline of 13.8% in the first quarter; that in the secondary industry went down by 8.3% and that in the tertiary industry down by 1.0%, 13.6 percentage points and 12.5 percentage points less than the decline in the first quarter respectively.

Private investment reached 15,786.7 billion yuan, down by 7.3%, 11.5 percentage points slower than the decline in the first quarter.

The investment in high-tech industries went up by 6.3%, while that in the first quarter went down by 12.1 percent; specifically, the investment in high-tech manufacturing industries and high-tech services went up by 5.8% and 7.2% respectively.

In terms of high-tech manufacturing, investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing and the manufacturing of computers and office devices grew by 13.6% and 8.2% respectively.

In terms of high-tech services, the investment in services for e-commerce services and commercialization of scientific and technological research findings grew by 32.0% and 21.8% respectively.

The investment in the social sector increased by 5.3%, while that declined by 8.8% in the first quarter.

Specifically, the investment in the health sector and education sector grew by 15.2% and 10.8% respectively, despite a decline of 0.9% and 4.0% in the first quarter. In June, the investment in fixed assets (excluding rural households) grew by 5.91% month on month.

Imports and Exports

In H1, the total value of imports and exports of goods was 14,237.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year decline of 3.2%, 3.3 percentage points slower than the decline in the first quarter; specifically, that in the second quarter dropped by 0.2%, and that in the first quarter dropped by 6.5%.

The total value of exports was 7,713.4 billion yuan, down by 3.0 percent; the total value of imports was 6,524.5 billion yuan, down by 3.3%. The trade balance was 1,188.9 billion yuan in surplus.

In H1, the import and export of general trade accounted for 60.1% of the total value of the imports and exports, an increase of 0.4 percentage points compared with that in the same period last year.

The exports of mechanical and electronic products accounted for 58.6% of the total value of exports, an increase of 0.5 percentage points compared with the same period last year.

In June, the total value of imports and exports was 2,697.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.1%. The total value of exports was 1,513.1 billion yuan, up by 4.3%, and the total value of imports was 1,184.2 billion yuan, up by 6.2%.

In H1, the export delivery value of industrial enterprises above the designated size reached 5,425.0 billion yuan, a year-on-year decline of 4.9%, 5.4 percentage points slower than the decline in the first quarter. In June, the export delivery value of industrial enterprises above the designated size shifted from a year-on-year decline of 1.4% in May to a growth of 2.6%.

Consumer Price

In H1, the consumer price went up by 3.8% year on year, 1.1 percentage points lower than that in the first quarter. Specifically, the price went up by 3.6% in urban areas and up by 4.7% in rural areas.

Grouped by commodity categories, prices for food, tobacco and alcohol went up by 12.2% year on year; clothing down by 0.1 percent; housing down by 0.1 percent; articles and services for daily use up by 0.1 percent; transportation and communication down by 3.2 percent; education, culture and recreation up by 2.0 percent; medical services and health care up by 2.1 percent; other articles and services up by 5.0%.

In terms of food, tobacco and alcohol prices, prices for grain went up by 1.0%, fresh vegetables up by 3.4 percent; pork up by 104.3%, 18.2 percentage points lower than that in the first quarter. Core CPI excluding the price of food and energy went up by 1.2%. In June, the consumer price went up by 2.5% year on year, and down by 0.1% month on month.

In H1, the producer prices for industrial products went down by 1.9% year on year. The figure in June dropped by 3.0% year on year, or up by 0.4% month on month. In H1, the purchasing prices for industrial producers went down by 2.6% year on year. The figure in June dropped by 4.4% year on year and up by 0.4% month on month.

Unemployment Rate

In H1, the newly increased employed people in urban areas totaled 5.64 million, accounting for 62.7% of the whole-year target.

In June, the surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas was 5.7%, 0.2 percentage point lower than that in May. Specifically, the surveyed unemployment rate of the population aged from 25 to 59 was 5.2%, 0.5 percentage point lower than that of the surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas, or 0.2 percentage point lower than that in May.

The urban surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major cities was 5.8%, 0.1 percentage point lower than that in the previous month. The employees of enterprises worked averagely 46.8 hours per week. By the end of the second quarter, the number of rural migrant workers reached 177.52 million.

Residents’ Real Income

In H1, the nationwide per capita disposable income of residents was 15,666 yuan, a nominal growth of 2.4% year on year, 1.6 percentage points faster than that in the first quarter, or a real decrease of 1.3% after deducting price factors, a decrease of which narrowed by 2.6 percentage points.

In terms of permanent residence, the per capita disposable income of urban households was 21,655 yuan, a nominal growth of 1.5%, or a real decrease of 2.0 percent.

The per capita disposable income of rural households was 8,069 yuan, a nominal growth of 3.7%, or a real decrease of 1.0%. By sources of income, the nationwide per capita wage income went up by 2.5% in nominal terms, net operating income down by 5.1%, net property income up by 4.2%, and net transfer income up by 8.2%.

The per capita disposable income of urban households was 2.68 times that of the rural households, 0.06 less than that of the same period last year. The median of the nationwide per capita disposable income was 13,347 yuan, a nominal increase of 0.5% year on year.

Check out retail sales and CPI here.