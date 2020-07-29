Alibaba B2B platform GMV up 80% in the first half of 2020

Alibaba Group’ international B2B platform Alibaba.com transacted 80% more in the first half of 2020 compared with a year earlier.

Orders placed on Alibaba.com nearly doubled (+98%) in the six months ended June 2020 while the number of paying buyers increased by 60%, according to data Alibaba.com released last week.

Transactions surged as the coronavirus epidemic sparked a rush to online shopping around the world.

In the same period, China’s cross-border e-commerce trade rose 26% whi...