China EV brand NIO sales up 147% in Q2 2020

China electric vehicle maker Nio reported vehicle sales of RMB3,486.1 million (US$493.4 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 146.5% from the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of 177.6% from the first quarter of 2020.

Vehicle margin was 9.7%, compared with negative 24.1% in the second quarter of 2019 and negative 7.4% in the first quarter of 2020.

Nio’s total revenues were RMB3,718.9 million (US$526.4 million) in Q2 2020, representing an increase of 146.5% from the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of 171.1% from the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB313.1 million (US$44.3 million), representing an increase of RMB817.3 million from a gross loss of RMB504.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of RMB480.6 million from a gross loss of RMB167.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 8.4%, compared with negative 33.4% in the second quarter of 2019 and negative 12.2% in the first quarter of 2020.

Loss from operations was RMB1,160.0 million (US$164.2 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 64.0% from the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 26.1% from the first quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB1,114.7 million (US$157.8 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 64.4 % from the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 27.5% from the first quarter of 2020.

Net loss was RMB1,176.7 million (US$166.5 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 64.2% from the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 30.4% from the first quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB1,131.4 million (US$160.1 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 64.6% from the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 31.8% from the first quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders was RMB1,207.8 million (US$171.0 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 63.6% from the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 29.9% from the first quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB1,131.0 million (US$160.1 million).

Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share (ADS)iii were both RMB1.15 (US$0.16) in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB1.08 (US$0.15).

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment were RMB11.2 billion (US$1.6 billion) as of June 30, 2020.

Deliveries of the Nio ES8 and ES6 were 3,533 vehicles in July 2020, representing a robust 322.1% year-over-year growth.

The deliveries consisted of 2,610 ES6s, Nio’s 5-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 923 ES8s, Nio’s 6-seater and 7-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV. As of July 31, 2020, cumulative deliveries of the ES8 and the ES6 reached 49,615 vehicles, of which 17,702 were delivered in 2020.

NIO launched the EC6 on July 24, 2020 at the Chengdu Motor Show. The 5-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV starts at a pre-subsidy price of RMB 368,000, and is now available to order via the NIO app with delivery to start in September 2020.

The new model inherits NIO family design language with a touch of its stylish and sporty coupe silhouette. The EC6 boasts an excellent lightweight architecture and a drag coefficient of only 0.26Cd. Its superior dimensions and 2.9-meter long wheelbase offer a generous cabin space.

Featuring a 160 kW PM motor in the front and a 240 kW induction motor in the rear, the electric drive system of the EC6 realizes 544 PS in max power and 725 N·m in peak torque. Enabled by its intelligent electric all-wheel-drive system, the EC6 accelerates from 0 to100 km/h in a snap of 4.5 seconds. Equipped with the optional 100 kWh battery pack, it can reach an NEDC range of up to 615 km.

