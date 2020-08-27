Video platform Bilibili paying users more than doubled in Q2 2020

Average monthly active users (MAUs) of China’s video platform Bilibili reached 171.6 million, and mobile MAUs reached 152.9 million, representing increases of 55% and 59%, respectively, from the same period in 2019.

Its average daily active users (DAUs) reached 50.5 million, a 52% increase from the same period in 2019. And, the average monthly paying users (MPUs) reached 12.9 million, a 105% increase from the same period in 2019.

Bilibili’s total net revenues reached RMB2,617.6 million (US$370.5 million), a 70% increase from the same period in 2019.

During the second quarter, Bilibili launched several marketing campaigns to raise brand awareness and improve brand perception while actively expanding its content offerings, all of which led to its fast and healthy user growth.

The paying users are calculated by the number of users who paid for games, live broadcasting, premium membership, Bilibili Comic, and Maoer, after eliminating duplicates of users paid for multiple services other than users of Maoer.

With increased revenues and improved leverage, its gross margin rose to 23.1% in the second quarter from 16.4% in the same period last year.

Financial Results

Total net revenues. Total net revenues were RMB2,617.6 million (US$370.5 million), representing an increase of 70% from the same period of 2019.

Mobile games. Revenues from mobile games were RMB1,248.0 million (US$176.6 million), representing an increase of 36% from the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the successful newly launched mobile game Princess Connect, and the sustained stable performance of existing mobile games.

Value-added services (VAS) (formerly known as Live broadcasting and VAS). Revenues from VAS were RMB825.3 million (US$116.8 million), representing an increase of 153% from the same period of 2019, mainly attributable to the Company’s enhanced monetization efforts, led by increases in the number of paying users for the Company’s premium membership program, live broadcasting services and other value-added services.

Advertising. Revenues from advertising were RMB348.6 million (US$49.3 million), representing an increase of 108% from the same period of 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to the increasing number of advertisers, which was driven by further recognition of Bilibili’s brand name in China’s online advertising market.

E-commerce and others. Revenues from e-commerce and others were RMB195.8 million (US$27.7 million), representing an increase of 58% from the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to the increase in sales of products through the Company’s e-commerce platform.

Cost of revenues. Cost of revenues was RMB2,013.6 million (US$285.0 million), representing an increase of 57% compared to the same period of 2019. Revenue-sharing cost, a key component of cost of revenues, was RMB1,027.3 million (US$145.4 million), representing an increase of 79% from the same period in 2019.

Gross profit. Gross profit was RMB604.0 million (US$85.5 million), representing an increase of 140% from the same period in 2019.

Total operating expenses. Total operating expenses were RMB1,214.1 million (US$171.8 million), representing an increase of 103% from the same period of 2019.

Sales and marketing expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB675.1 million (US$95.6 million), representing a 181% increase year-over-year. The increase was primarily attributable to increased channel and marketing expenses associated with Bilibili’s app and brand, as well as promotional expenses for the Company’s mobile games. The increase was also attributable to the increase in headcount in sales and marketing personnel.

General and administrative expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB208.4 million (US$29.5 million), representing a 48% increase year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to increased headcount in general and administrative personnel, increased share-based compensation expenses and other general and administrative expenses.

Research and development expenses. Research and development expenses were RMB330.6 million (US$46.8 million), representing a 53% increase year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to increased headcount in research and development personnel and increased share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from operations. Loss from operations was RMB610.1 million (US$86.4 million), compared to RMB345.4 million in the same period of 2019.

Income tax expense. Income tax expense was RMB11.9 million (US$1.7 million), compared to RMB12.7 million in the same period of 2019.

Net loss. Net loss was RMB570.9 million (US$80.8 million), compared to RMB315.0 million in the same period of 2019.

Adjusted net loss. Adjusted net loss, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions, was RMB475.7 million (US$67.3 million), compared to RMB256.1 million in the same period of 2019.

Basic and diluted EPS and adjusted basic and diluted EPS. Basic and diluted net loss per share were RMB1.63 (US$0.23), compared to RMB0.96 in the same period of 2019. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share were RMB1.35 (US$0.19), compared to RMB0.78 in the same period of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and short-term investments. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, time deposits, as well as short-term investments of RMB15.6 billion (US$2.2 billion), compared to RMB8.1 billion as of December 31, 2019.

