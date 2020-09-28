Weibo MAU reached 523 million in June 2020; revenues down 10% in Q2

Weibo’s monthly active users (“MAUs”) reached 523 million in June 2020, a net addition of approximately 37 million users on a year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented about 94% of MAUs, according to Weibo’s quarterly financial results.

Average daily active users (“DAUs”) on Weibo were 229 million in June 2020, a net addition of approximately 18 million users on a year-over-year basis.

Weibo Financial Results in Q2 2020

For the second quarter of 2020, Weibo’s total net revenues were $387.4 million, a decrease of 10% compared to $431.8 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $340.6 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $370.7 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues from key accounts (“KAs”) and small & medium-sized enterprises (“SMEs”) were $304.8 million, a decrease of 12% compared to $346.5 million for the same period last year.

The decrease has primarily resulted from the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on advertisers from certain industries, decrease in barter transaction revenues, as well as negative currency translation impact.

VAS revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $46.8 million, a decrease of 23% year-over-year compared to $61.2 million for the same period last year, primarily due to the decrease of live streaming business, and was partially offset by the increase in membership revenues.

Costs and expenses for Q2 2020 totaled $281.2 million, compared to $280.6 million for the same period last year. The slight change of costs and expenses was a result of modest pickup in marketing expenses, higher bad debt provision, and the decrease of cost of revenues primarily due to the exemption and refund of cultural business construction fee during this year.

Non-GAAP costs and expenses were $265.5 million, compared to $265.6 million for the same period last year.

Income from operations for Q2 2020 was $106.2 million, compared to $151.3 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $121.9 million, compared to $166.2 million for the same period last year.

Non-operating income for the second quarter of 2020 was $132.5 million, compared to a loss of $24.0 million for the same period last year. Non-operating income included (i) a $121.0 million net gain from fair value change of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (ii) a $15.1 million net interest and other income.

Income tax expenses were $40.7 million, compared to $26.1 million for the same period last year. The increase was mainly attributable to a deferred tax charges recognized from a fair value change of investment in the second quarter this year.

Net income attributable to Weibo for Q2 2020 was $198.4 million, compared to $103.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.86, compared to $0.46 for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo for the second quarter of 2020 was $114.5 million, compared to $156.4 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.50, compared to $0.68 for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2020, Weibo’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.33 billion. For Q2 2020, cash provided by operating activities was $121.7 million, capital expenditures totaled $8.4 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $6.9 million.

For the third quarter of 2020, Weibo estimates its net revenues to decrease by 5% to 7% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. This forecast reflects Weibo’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

