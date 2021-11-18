Baidu Q3 2021 on AI, autonomous driving; MAU grown to 607M

In September, Baidu App’s MAUs reached 607 million, up 12% year over year, and daily logged-in users reached an all-time high of 79%, reflecting a positive user experience.

Baidu’s Managed Page reached 43% of Baidu Core Q3 online marketing revenue, through continuous marketing-cloud enhancements, such as expanded e-commerce features and tools.

Baidu Core delivered another solid quarter, powered by its AI cloud revenue growing 73% year over year with a diversified AI portfolio, including cloud services, smart transportation, smart devices, self-driving, smart EV and robotaxi.

Baidu’s Q3 net loss includes an RMB 18.9 billion non-cash, mark-to-market loss in long-term investments arising from quarterly fair-value adjustment.

Baidu releases end-to-end AI cloud solution, powered by Kunlun AI chip and PaddlePaddle deep learning framework, to help financial services firms digitize and automate their operational processes, enlisting leading customers like China Life and Bank of Jiangsu.

Baidu ACE smart transportation has been adopted by 24 cities, tripling year over year, based on a contract amount of over RMB10 million.

Apollo L4 has accumulated over 10 million test miles, up 189% year over year, and has received 411 autonomous driving permits, reflecting Apollo’s broad geographic coverage and wide-ranging test scenarios.

Rides provided by Apollo Go doubled sequentially, which are available in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Changsha and Cangzhou. WM Motor, a Chinese EV OEM, signed with Baidu to install Apollo Navigation Pilot (ANP) in its new W6 SUV, taking the total makes that have partnered with Apollo for self-driving and infotainment solutions to 31.

iQIYI subscribers reached 104 million in September 2021, creating a strong foundation to provide innovative, self-developed blockbusters.

Total revenues in Q3 2021 were RMB 31.9 billion ($4.95 billion), increasing 13% year over year.

