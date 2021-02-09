China networks market forecast 2021-2024

Affected by COVID-19, the global networks market in 2020 (including Ethernet switches, routers, and WLAN) has declined year by year. China's network market growth is still positive due to effective epidemic control and economic growth resilience.

Looking forward to 2021 and the next few years, China's network market will enter the era of medium speed growth, but it is still a country with fast growth in the world.

Updating and subdivision scenario demand is the main growth point in the...