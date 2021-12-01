Chengdu Becomes the Largest Imported-Wine Market in China

JD Supermarket has released an imported wine consumption trends report this week with insights from Double 11 Shopping Festival, reflecting Chinese consumers’ enthusiasm towards imported wine.

The western city of Chengdu pulled ahead of Beijing and Shanghai, two of China’s largest metropolitan areas, becoming the largest consumer market of imported wine, accounting for roughly 20% value of the country’s overall import wines during the grand promotion.

According to the report, the consumption of imported wine also showed a trend towards high-end brands, with deluxe single malt whisky increasing by 16 times YoY in the first 10 minutes of the promotion.

In addition, sales of fruit cider increased by 24 times compared with last year during the shopping festival.

Among them, Martell, Rémy Martin, Jack Daniel’s, Hennessy and Johnnie Walker were the top 5 most popular brands among Chinese consumers. Rémy Martin Club Cognac 50cl, Jack Daniel’s Black Label Tennessee Whisky 70cl and Johnnie Walker Black Label 12-Year-Old Scotch Whisky 70cl were the bestsellers.

The demographic distribution of imported wine consumers is notable. Imported wine has become a newly emerging norm among the younger generation. Consumers under age 35 have made 62% of all imported wine consumptions. Furthermore, female consumers contributed up to one-third of the imported wine consumption.

Behind these phenomena, several co-brandings boosted the sales. For example, Casillero del Diablo with Manchester United, and Rio with Hearthstone, both gained popularity among young consumers.

