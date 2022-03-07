American coffee brand “Blue Bottle Coffee” opened its first store in China

On February 25th, the American coffee brand "Blue Bottle Coffee" opened its first store in mainland China. On the opening day, fans lined up to buy; large number of customers waited outside the store and lined up for hundreds of meters. Even many scalpers were eyeing the business of reselling the coffee.

That morning, the whole Suzhou River was crowded. Before eight o'clock, a long queue had been formed in front of the coffee shop. At nine o'clock, the "inner ring" queue turned three columns, and the queue needs to start at the "outer ring".

During the whole opening period, it took an average of 3 hours from queuing to entering the store. Some even got up in line at 6 o'clock just for a cup of Blue Bottle Coffee.

The opening of the first Blue Bottle Coffee store has even attracted many scalpers. According to media reports, although there are restrictions on the passenger flow in the store, there was no limit on the number of cups of coffee purchased by a single customer be...