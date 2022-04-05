Top 10 Advertisers in China in 2021

Taobao, JD, and Pinduoduo are the top 3 advertisers by total ad spend in 2021 among all Chinese internet companies. Taobao’s total ad spend exceeded 10 billion yuan (US$1.68 bn) in 2021, followed by JD (9.5 billion yuan or US$1.50 billion), according to data from QuestMobile.

Among non-internet companies, the top three advertisers are L’Oreal, Unilever, and P&G in 2021 with a total ad spend of 3.35 billion yuan, 2.97 bn yuan, and 2.04 bn yuan respectively.

Total ad spend in display advertising decreased further in 2021 by 7.6% YoY.

Read more on China’s digital advertising insights here.