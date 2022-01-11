China online advertising market forecast 2022-2023e

In 2022, 42.9% of advertisers in China expect to increase spending in digital marketing, 25 percentage points more than advertisers expect to reduce spending, according to CTR.

Advertisers of large enterprises with a budget of 500 million yuan or more are more confident in digital marketing spending. In 2022, 52.4% of advertisers are expected to increase spending in digital marketing.

When Chinese advertisers select platforms for digital marketing, platform traffic is the core consideration factor of their advertising budget allocation, ranking first, accounting for 73.8%.

At the same time, advertisers pay more attention to platform traffic than before; 81.5% expect to pay more attention to platform traffic when launching digital marketing in the future.

69.5% of advertisers sa...