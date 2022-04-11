China senior internet users overview 2022

China senior internet users, who are above 50 years old, reached a record number of 275 million as of January 2022, according to data from QuestMobile.

The seniors in China spend an average of 5.7 hours per day on the internet, down from 6.2 hours a year ago.

Mobile phones, TV, and Desktop computers are the top devices for senior internet users' access to the internet.

Amogn the seniors, the top shopping mobile apps are Taobao and Pinduoduo which saw 141 million and 126 million MAU.

Overall, the top 5 applications by the senior internet users are instant messaging, online videos, government services, news, and payment.

