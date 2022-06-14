Top Chinese liquor brand Moutai starts selling ice cream

Selling ice cream in Maotai is not a fad, but a long plan.

Maotai has initially launched three flavors of ice cream: original, vanilla, and tiramisu, selling at 39 yuan (US$5.8). According to its official disclosure, the R&D team is still experimenting with other Maotai ice cream of various flavors.

In the future, Maotai will open ice cream stores in many locations across the country. For the applicable population, because Maotai ice cream contains a certain alcohol concentration, minors, pregnant women, and people with alcohol allergies should not eat it.

The Maotai ice cream in the store is made based on 50g 53% ABV Feitian Moutai for every 1kg of milk, and the specific measured alcohol level may fluctuate.

At present, there are no restrictions on the purchase of ice cream in the store. The ice cream sold can be eaten normally by minors and will not affect driving.

Maotai ice cream has a slight taste of Maotai liquor, which is the product of its strategic coope...