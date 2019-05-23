Internet users and market overview: China vs. the U.S.

The compound annual growth rate for the number of internet users in China for the decade grew at 8.9%, faster than the average growth level of GDP, comparing to 2.6% in the US.

The penetration of the internet increased from 28.9% in 2009 to 58.5% in 2018. Assuming the internet penetration could reach as high as 76.8% as its U.S. counterpart, this figure still had at least 18.3% room of the development. The growth would mainly come from new users, lower-tier cities users, and elder use...