Top comprehensive e-commerce apps in 2018

Market penetration of comprehensive e-commerce mobile apps in China increased steadily to 67.3% in December 2018. Mobile Taobao led this market with a penetration of 53.1%, followed by Pinduoduo (29.3%) and JD (24.2%).

Its average DAU was 240 million in December, a net increase of 20.9 million from July 2018.

