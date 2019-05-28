Top comprehensive e-commerce apps in 2018

China Internet Watch

Market penetration of comprehensive e-commerce mobile apps in China increased steadily to 67.3% in December 2018. Mobile Taobao led this market with a penetration of 53.1%, followed by Pinduoduo (29.3%) and JD (24.2%).

Market penetration of comprehensive e-commerce reached 67.3%, an increase of 11.1% year-on-year. Its average DAU was 240 million in December, a net increase of 20.9 million from July 2018.

