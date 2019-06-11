China Internet Watch

Tmall & JD accounted over 80% of B2C e-commerce in China

China's online shopping market expects to see total transactions of US$1.44 trillion by 2019. The market share of B2C e-commerce dropped to 56.2%, with Tmall and JD.com accounting for over 80% of the total.

The value of online shopping transactions in China totaled 8 trillion yuan (US$1.19 trillion) in 2018, an increase of 28.3% year-on-year. Though the presence of online shopping in retail sales of consumer goods has been growing, there is no doubt that it costs more for e-commerce p...

