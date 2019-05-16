Outbound Chinese tourists mobile payment usage 2019; average spend US$6,706

On average an outbound Chinese tourist plans to spend US$6,706 traveling overseas in 2019, up 15% from 2018. Product quality became the second most important factor to consider when shopping abroad. 69% of outbound Chinese tourists made purchases on their mobile phones in 2018.

Chinese citizens made a total of 149.72 million outbound visits in 2018, a 14.7% increase year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

On average, each outbound Chinese tourist visited 2....