Mid-year shopping war is on; Tmall half day GMV broke last year full-day record

Tmall 618 Campaign

On 1st of June, Tmall 618 mid-year shopping festival reached its first peak. Within less than one hour, from midnight to 1:00 a.m., the gross merchandise volume (GMV) exceeded that of the first 10 hours of the previous year.

618 is the largest mid-year online (and now also offline) shopping campaign in China, initiated by JD and adopted by all leading e-commerce platforms and retailers.

By 11:23 a.m. on 1st of June, the GMV exceeded the full-day performance of 2018. ...