80% WeChat users use Official Accounts

Although 80% of WeChat users use Official Account, 73% of users followed less than 20 official accounts (OA), of which 24% followed less than 10 and nearly 50% only 10-20, according to data from QuestMobile.

In terms of usage time, more than half of the users spend 10-30 minutes per day browsing the official accounts. In contrast, WeChat has an average daily user duration of 77 minutes.

Interpersonal relationships have a great impact on WeChat users, and 41% of users will follow OA based on recommendations from acquaintances.

In addition, the main influencing factors are interest & hobby related content, such as culture, film and television, car, reading; many large OAs are developed based on this layered matrix, very similar to a city newspaper with different types of the content group.

WeChat Official Account currently has two types: subscription account and service account. The subscription account is suitable for individuals and organizations with strong media functions, allowing daily push notifications to all followers. The service account is suitable for the organization and the service function is outstanding.

Compared with regular WeChat users, WeChat OA users are younger with higher online consumption capacity in second-tier and above cities. Most users pay attention to less than 20 official accounts, and more than half of them spend 10-30 minutes a day browsing OA.

Women are more likely to be influenced by others’ OA recommendations, with more proportion of users following over 20 official accounts. In comparison, three-quarters of men follow no more than 20 OA.

Male users prefer to pay more attention to finance-related OA and know all kinds of financial information while female users have high shopping enthusiasm, followed by the strong interest in emotions, education (more children’s education) and so on.

Related Dossier: WeChat Official Accounts