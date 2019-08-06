Dayparting ads on WeChat Moments

Tencent ads on WeChat Moment only supported daily volume buying with no shorter than 12-hour ad delivery. Last week, WeChat team announced a new type to allow a shortened ad delivery of minimum of four hours. It also shared quick case studies of Prada and Olay utilizing the new promotion mode.

For the launch of new product launches, variety dramas, live broadcasts, limited time snaps, etc., the time-limited promotion mode on WeChat Moments is suitable. This change could come in handy for ...