Mobile apps trend in China in Q2 2019; short video apps saw 111 million new users

The top growing mobile app saw the largest increase in monthly active users in Jun 2019. Time spent on short video apps continued fast growth. The most frequently used apps by the average number of daily opens are social networking apps and short video apps.

The top growing mobile app categories in terms of monthly active users are government-related apps, education tools, ringtone apps, video tools, and public transport apps in June 2019, according to data from QuestMobile. High-educatio...