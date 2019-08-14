China Internet Watch

China's cross-border e-commerce users overview 2019

China's cross-border e-commerce market saw 8.8 trillion yuan transactions in 2018, over 20% of which are import e-commerce sales. The top platforms are Tmall Global and Netease Kaola. 25-34 years-old are the largest user segment (48%). And, cross-border online shoppers are highly educated with high income.

Cross-border e-commerce received significant funding in 2018, represented by Xiaohongshu, who was valued by a Series D funding in June 2018 at $3 billion.

