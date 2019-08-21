E-commerce transactions on WeChat mini-programs grew by 27 times in H1 2019

The number of e-commerce transactions on WeChat mini-programs increased by 27 times year-on-year in the first half of 2019, according to an official Tencent report.

The top age groups of retail e-commerce mini-programs on WeChat are 30-39, 20-29, and 40-49.

In the meantime, WeChat Pay expanded aggressively in China’s campuses in the first half of 2019, reaching over 50,000 K12 institutions, 1,000+ universities, and 100 thousand education and training institutions. The number of WeChat Pay transactions in universities exceeded 100 million, up 200% YoY.

See a quick comparison of mini-program platforms: WeChat vs. Alipay vs. Baidu