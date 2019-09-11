Baidu going after e-commerce sales with investment in Youzan

Baidu completed a strategic investment in a Hong Kong-listed retail technology solution company Youzan last month, with a transaction value of approximately US$30 million. Youzan is known for its e-commerce solutions widely used by WeChat sellers (Weishang).

Prior to this round of investment, Baidu and Youzan announced their partnership at the AI Developers Conference in early July to jointly create a Baidu smart program (similar to WeChat Mini Program) direct e-commerce solution. Youzan ...