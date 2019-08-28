China’s post-90s start personal finance management 10 years earlier than their parents

The China New Economic Research Institute and Alipay jointly issued the first "Post-90s Savings Report" in July 2019. The report shows that 92% of the post-90s, people born between 1990 and 1999, have a surplus with their salary every month, and 80% of the people manage the surplus.

By comparing their Yu’e Bao, Alipay's monetary fund, and its virtual credit card Huabei, it shows that the money saved to Yu'e Bao every month by the post-90s is 4.5 times of their Huabei bill on average. In a...