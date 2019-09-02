China search engine users overview in Jun 2019; PC vs. Mobile

The number of search engine users reached 498 million on PC, down 2.4% YoY, and 528 million on mobile with an increase of 6.7% YoY, according to data from iResearch.

The average time spent per user on search engines dropped to 9.12 minutes in June 2019 from 9.15 minutes in May 2019 and increased to 29.92 minutes on mobile in Jun 2019 from 29.65 minutes in May 2019.

The peak period of China search users on PC is between 8-9 am and 2-4 pm while mobile search usage reaches its pea...