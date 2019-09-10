Top mobile applications in China by total time spent in Jun 2019

China Internet Watch

Instant messaging mobile apps take a significant chunk of China internet users' time spent, accounting for 14.5%, followed by online video, short video, and online music.

Mobile App Usage Time Distribution
Two peak time periods for short video apps are around 12 pm, and 8 pm-10 pm, according to data from China Telecom. For online shopping, the usage is consistent across the day starting around 10 am till 10 pm. Similarly, for social networking, users stay active from 10 am to 11 pm.
