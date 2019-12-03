China business mobile apps overview; top social apps Maimai and LinkedIn

China's urban population under employment is about 425 million. Beijing, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou have the most employed post-85s and post-90s. Business mobile apps see an average daily usage of 25.4 minutes per user in China. And, the majority come from top tier cities with about half between 31-40 y-o. Top social apps for professionals are Maimai and Linkedin.

Chinese Population under Employment Overview

China's population under employment is about 425 million in urban areas or 352 million ...