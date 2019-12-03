China business mobile apps overview; top social apps Maimai and LinkedIn

China's urban population under employment is about 425 million. Beijing, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou have the most employed post-85s and post-90s. Business mobile apps see an average daily usage of 25.4 minutes per user in China. And, the majority come from top tier cities with about half between 31-40 y-o. Top social apps for professionals are Maimai and Linkedin.
Chinese Population under Employment Overview
China's population under employment is about 425 million in urban areas or 352 million ...
Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.