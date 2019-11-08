Xiaomi launched new smartphones, smart watch, and smart TV for Double 11 2019

Xiaomi launched multiple smart devices this week including several smartphones (Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Note 10, Redmi Note 8T), smart watch Mi Watch, and Mi TV 5.

Xiaomi Smartphones: Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Note 10

Mi CC9 Pro

Following the groundbreaking concept phone Mi MIX Alpha, Mi CC9 Pro sets another important milestone for the industry to become the world’s first mass-produced smartphone shipping a 108MP camera.

The 108MP main camera offers a 1/1.33″ large image sensor – twice as large as the mainstream 48MP cameras. It supports OIS and features an industry leading resolution of 12032 x 9024.

It also incorporates a 4-in-1 (1.6μm) Super Pixel with the latest RAW multi-frame noise reduction algorithm to capture rich detail, even in low-light conditions.

Mi CC9 Pro sports a penta camera setup that includes a 12MP telephoto camera, a 5MP telephoto camera, a 20MP ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

The 12MP telephoto camera supports 2x optical zoom with dual PD autofocus, while the 5MP telephoto camera supports 10x hybrid zoom. All cameras cover day-to-day needs for smartphone photography from landscape, portraits, close-up shots, and even for 1.5cm super macro photography.

A premium offering – the Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition was also announced at launch. It comes with an 8P lens that produces images that are clearer and of higher definition. It also surged to the top of DxOMark camera rankings with an overall score of 121 and broke the record for video segment with a world’s highest score of 104.

On the hardware front, the Mi CC9 Pro dresses to impress with the flagship two-sided curved screen and a 6.47’’ 19.5:9 Full-HD Display. Adopting a COP sealing technology, Mi CC9 Pro has a 3.43mm chin bezel, making it the most narrow Xiaomi smartphone apart from the Mi MIX Alpha. Mi CC9 Pro also supports 30W fast charge, which brings its 5260mAh high-capacity battery to 100% under 65 minutes.

Mi CC9 Pro and Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition will be priced at RMB 2799 and RMB 3499 respectively. Three color variants Aurora Green, Glacier White and Midnight Black will be available on official Xiaomi channels in Mainland China starting November 11, 2019.

Mi Note 10

Xiaomi also announced the return of its Mi Note series with Mi Note 10, the latest device of its premium flagship lineup.

Xiaomi’s Mi Note 10 encompasses five different lenses – a 108MP wide-angle lens, 5MP telephoto lens, 12MP telephoto lens, 20MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. This setup enables a seamless zoom experience from 0.6x to 50x without compromising image quality.

With the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP sensor, Mi Note 10 features the highest resolution of any smartphone on the market – 12032 x 9024.

For the first time ever, the 108MP camera can produce billboard-level prints up to 4.24 meters high. The device offers a 1/1.33″ large image sensor that supports 4-in-1 pixel binning to capture more detail in low-light conditions, while the 4-axis OIS enables unmatched clarity.

Photography enthusiasts who look to produce the most natural looking portrait photos will be pleased with the Mi Note 10’s 12MP 2x telephoto lens at 50mm focal length, which is one of the most popular focal lengths used by professional portrait photographers. Under low light conditions, the 1.4μm large pixel size and dual PD autofocus allows for sharper and brighter portraits.

The 5MP 5x telephoto lens is also capable of 10x hybrid and 50x digital zoom to complete the epic zoom range. In addition, the lens is equipped with OIS and a f/2.0 aperture for better images under non-optimal lighting environments.

With its 117 degrees field of view, the 20MP ultra-wide angle lets users capture epic landscapes and large group photos without having to cut people out; while the macro lens offers autofocus for closeups images.

Also presented today is Redmi Note 8T, the latest smartphone to join the Redmi family. The device offers a 48 MP quad camera setup and features high-end specifications, starting from €179.

Mi Watch

Featuring a flagship 1.78’’ AMOLED square screen, Mi Watch offers an immersive viewing experience with a 326 PPi pixel density and an elegant four-side curved design.

Being the world’s first wearable to sport a Qualcomm®️ Snapdragon WearTM 3100, Mi Watch guarantees a robust device performance and low power consumption. The device also boasts independent speakers, NFC function, and supports WiFi and Bluetooth connection.

Equipped with a built-in six-axis sensor and a 3rd generation heart rate monitor (HRM) sensor, Mi Watch is able to precisely detect complex motion gestures and heart rate fluctuations during physical activities.

With these capabilities, Mi Watch offers up to 10 pro-sport modes such as outdoor running, outdoor biking, open water swimming, and mountain climbing. It also works with professional sports analytics provider FirstBeat to closely track users’ sleep quality, blood pressure levels, heart rate, and physical energy.

Mi Watch also comes with eSIM, a built-in chip that allows users to make phone calls and connect to the internet effortlessly without inserting a physical nano-SIM. With such technology, users can either share the same phone number with their smartphone for seamless connectivity or have a new private number for the Mi Watch exclusively.

Adding on to all these flagship features, Mi Watch provides a revolutionary UI experience with the MIUI For Watch system, offering 100+ dial plate selections and 40+ of the most used apps for downloading. It also remains an open system for developers to create tremendous possibilities.

XiaoAi AI Assistant can be activated for users to easily use voice commands for music playback, phone calls, and navigation. When connected to the Xiaomi AIoT system, Mi Watch is capable of operating thousands of Xiaomi smart home appliances.

Along with the standard Mi Watch, Mi Watch Special Edition was also announced, with a limited offering of 30,000 units worldwide.

Featuring a major upgrade to blue sapphire glass as the screen material, the Mi Watch Special Edition adds a classy, aesthetic touch to your day-to-day look. The package also comes with an in-box magnetic charger, an adapter, laser-printed limited product code, suede cleaning cloth, certification for limited collection, and a personalized nameplate.

Mi Watch will be available at RMB 1999 for the Black and Silver color variants. Pre-orders start on November 5 via official Xiaomi channels in Mainland China. Mi Watch Special Edition will be priced at RMB 2999 and has a limited number of 30,000 units worldwide, pre-orders will start around mid-December.

Mi TV 5

The newly released Mi TV 5 series features a 1.8mm ultra-narrow metal bezel and a 5.9mm slim body, delivering a compact, futuristic design that is perfectly fit for a modern home.

On the performance front, Mi TV 5 series adopts a flagship 12nm T972 chip that is jointly developed by Xiaomi and Amlogic.

It has a core frequency of up to 1.9GHz, allowing a 63% improvement of overall performance compared to its predecessor, while concurrently supporting 8K content decoding. For storage, Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro both provide industry-leading large memory capacity of 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB respectively.

Mi TV 5 Pro boasts a 4K quantum dot TV panel and an amazing 108% NTSC color spectrum compared to the industry standard of 72%.

It also meets one of the most outstanding HDR standards – HDR 10+ to provide a stunning graphic display for both game players and Blu-ray lovers. MEMC technology is also adopted to ensures a smooth and high-definition motion picture playback.

All Mi TV 5 variants are enabled with a Far-field Voice Recognition technology that allows users to wake theXiaoAi AI Assistant from a distance without the need of a remote control. Hence, it only takes a simple voice command to conduct film searching, weather checking, or smart device operations.

Built-in microphones are located right in the middle of the bottom frame and are on stand-by 24 hours a day, ensuring the Mi TV 5’s “XiaoAi AI speaker” is ready even during screen-saver mode.

Mi TV 5 Pro 55’’, 65’’ and 75’’ variants will be priced at RMB 3699, RMB 4999, and RMB 9999 while Mi TV 5 55’’, 65’’, 75’’ priced at RMB 2999, RMB 3999, and RMB 7999 respectively. Pre-orders start at 18:00 China time on November 5, and sales on official Xiaomi channels in China will start on November 11.